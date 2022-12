We Are China

Juggling a football up Tianmen Mountain

(People's Daily App) 16:29, December 13, 2022

Three players juggle a football up Tianmen Mountain, a 999-step attraction in Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park, Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province.

(Video source: Douyin)

