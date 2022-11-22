Three Chinese boys make headlines after appearing at Qatar 2022 World Cup as FIFA flag bearers

People's Daily Online) 17:15, November 22, 2022

Three Chinese teenage footballers, Naibo Ninglin, Tan Bo, and Dong Tiechui, caught the attention of many Internet users when they appeared before the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the bearers of the FIFA flag on Nov. 20 local time at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, CCTV News reported.

Chinese teenage footballers Naibo Ninglin (first from left in the third row), Tan Bo (first from left in the first row), and Dong Tiechui (first from right in the third row), serve as bearers of the FIFA flag at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo/CCTV News)

The three boys were selected for an overseas training program launched by organizations including the Chinese Football Association a few years ago, and are receiving systematic training at Atletico Madrid, a Spanish professional football club based in Madrid.

They have all had a keen interest in football since they were young, and were excited about the experience of being flag bearers at the FIFA World Cup.

"When I stepped onto the football pitch of the World Cup, I was imagining what it would be like if I played at the World Cup wearing the Chinese national football team jersey," said Naibo Ninglin.

(Photo/CCTV News)

The 16-year-old boy began playing football when he was little due to the influence of his father, Lin Xiongwei.

Lin is a veteran football enthusiast. He has competed in provincial-level games of southwest China's Sichuan Province as a member of the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture team.

"My father played football every weekend when I was young. I would follow him to the games and play during halftime," said Naibo Ninglin. The diligent boy has been nicknamed little Félix by his teammates, as they see qualities of football star João Félix in him.

"If he can continue sharpening his skills, he may get the chance to join Atletico Madrid when he is 18. But I prefer him to become a member of the Chinese national football team and compete at the World Cup for China," Lin said.

Chinese teenage footballer Naibo Ninglin (first from left) plays football. (Photo/CCTV News)

Like Naibo Ninglin, Tan Bo and Dong Tiechui also have a great passion for football and dream of becoming world-class footballers and playing for China one day.

"How great it would be if we could sing the national anthem at the World Cup wearing the jersey of the Chinese national football team one day," said the boys, who have become more committed to their dream after taking part in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as flag bearers.

Chinese teenage footballer Naibo Ninglin. (Photo/CCTV News)

(Photo/CCTV News)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)