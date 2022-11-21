Mascot of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 made in Dongguan

November 21, 2022

La'eeb – an Arabic word, meaning super-skilled player – is the official mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The mascot was made in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. It took the designing company eight revisions to win the approval of the organizing committee and FIFA.

The mascot plush toy representing the image of Qatar was finally accepted and approved by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to media reports.

