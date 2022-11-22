Home>>
Time-lapse video of the construction of Lusail Stadium
(People's Daily App) 14:10, November 22, 2022
Watch this 30-second video to learn how China Railway Construction Corporation built the Lusail Stadium, the main stadium of the World Cup Qatar 2022. This is the first time a Chinese company has built a main World Cup stadium.
