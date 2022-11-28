Former head coach of China football team under probe

Xinhua) 10:06, November 28, 2022

WUHAN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, is under investigation for suspected severe violation of laws, an official statement said Saturday.

Li is being investigated by a discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, which was sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, and the Hubei provincial commission of supervision, according to the statement.

