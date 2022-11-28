Home>>
Former head coach of China football team under probe
(Xinhua) 10:06, November 28, 2022
WUHAN, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, is under investigation for suspected severe violation of laws, an official statement said Saturday.
Li is being investigated by a discipline inspection and supervision team stationed at the General Administration of Sport of China, which was sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, and the Hubei provincial commission of supervision, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- A football dream pursued at 4,500m above sea level
- Japan stun Germany, Spain break record in World Cup
- Three Chinese boys make headlines after appearing at Qatar 2022 World Cup as FIFA flag bearers
- International friendly match: Belgium vs. Egypt
- Bayern opens new football school in east China
- Team Australia wins Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens final
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.