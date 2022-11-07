Team Australia wins Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens final
Team members of Australia celebrate with the trophy after the rugby 7s final between Fiji and Australia at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Dietrich Roache (C) of Australia breaks through during the rugby 7s final between Fiji and Australia at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Nick Malouf (top C) of Australia vies for the ball during the rugby 7s final between Fiji and Australia at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Henry Paterson (1st R) of Australia breaks through during the rugby 7s final between Fiji and Australia at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.