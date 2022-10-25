We Are China

Highlights of CSL matches

Xinhua) 09:08, October 25, 2022

Oscar Maritu (R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions stops the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Fernando Karanga (front L) of Henan SSLM dribbles the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Oscar Maritu (L) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Adrian Mierzejewski (R) of Henan SSLM dribbles the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Nyasha Mushekwi (1st L) and Donovan Ewolo (2nd R) of Zhejiang FC compete during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Zhejiang FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Donovan Ewolo of Zhejiang FC celebrates scoring during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Zhejiang FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Zhang Yuning (L) of Beijing Guoan celebrates his goal with teammate Kang Sang-woo during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Beijing Guoan in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Wuhan Yangtze River's head coach Li Jinyu gestures during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan Yangtze River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Fran Merida (R) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers jumps for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan Yangtze River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Robert Beric (2nd L) of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan Yangtze River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Asmir Kajevic (R) of Wuhan Yangtze River vies with Farley Vieira Rosa of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan Yangtze River in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Guangzhou's head coach Zheng Zhi (R) reacts during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Crysan (R) of Shandong Taishan celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Hao Junmin (L) of Guangzhou vies with Chen Pu of Shandong Taishan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Crysan (2nd R) of Shandong Taishan celebrates his goal with his teammates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Dai Weijun (1st L) of Shenzhen FC competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shenzhen FC and Hebei FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Frank Acheampong (bottom) of Shenzhen FC reacts after getting injured during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shenzhen FC and Hebei FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Frank Acheampong (C) of Shenzhen FC vies with Cui Lin (L) of Hebei FC during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shenzhen FC and Hebei FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)