In pics: Serie A football matches
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone (L) scores his goal during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud (L) vies with Napoli's Kim Min-Jae during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Napoli's Matteo Politano (2nd L) celebrates scoring with his teammates during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Napoli's Matteo Politano (R) celebrates scoring during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
AC Milan's Davide Calabria (L) vies with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone celebrates scoring during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Napoli's Giovanni Simeone celebrates scoring during a Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
FC Inter's Edin Dzeko (L) competes during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and FC Inter in Udine, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Inter's Nicolo Barella (L) celebrates scoring with his teammate Alessandro Bastoni during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and FC Inter in Udine, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
FC Inter's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) vies with Udinese's Walace during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and FC Inter in Udine, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Udinese's Tolgay Arslan (L) celebrates scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and FC Inter in Udine, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Udinese's Tolgay Arslan (2nd L) celebrates scoring with his teammates during a Serie A soccer match between Udinese and FC Inter in Udine, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Roma's Roger Ibanez (R) vies with Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini (2nd R) scores his goal during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini (R) vies with Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
Roma's Chris Smalling (R) vies with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini (L) scores his goal during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini (R) celebrates scoring with his teammates during a Serie A football match between Roma and Atalanta in Rome, Italy, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)
