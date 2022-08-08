Highlights of 2022 CSL matches

Xinhua) 08:20, August 08, 2022

Fernando Karanga (R) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Zhang Chengdong of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Huang Zichang (R) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Liu Huan of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Zhang Yuning (2nd L) of Beijing Guoan vies for the ball with Luo Xin (2nd R) of Henan SSLM during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Henrique Dourado (R) of Henan SSLM celebrates a goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Beijing Guoan in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Henrique Dourado (L) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Yu Dabao of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Adrian Mierzejewski (C) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Piao Cheng (R) of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Fernando Karanga (L) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Yu Dabao of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Liu Xinyu (L) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Guangzhou and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Oscar Taty Maritu (C) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions heads the ball with Huang Guangliang (L) of Guangzhou during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yang Yiming (R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions celebrates his goal with coaches during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Guangzhou and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

