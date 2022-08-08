Highlights of 2022 CSL matches
Fernando Karanga (R) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Zhang Chengdong of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Huang Zichang (R) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Liu Huan of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Zhang Yuning (2nd L) of Beijing Guoan vies for the ball with Luo Xin (2nd R) of Henan SSLM during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Henrique Dourado (R) of Henan SSLM celebrates a goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Henan SSLM and Beijing Guoan in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Henrique Dourado (L) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Yu Dabao of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Adrian Mierzejewski (C) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Piao Cheng (R) of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Fernando Karanga (L) of Henan SSLM vies for the ball with Yu Dabao of Beijing Guoan during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Liu Xinyu (L) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Guangzhou and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Oscar Taty Maritu (C) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions heads the ball with Huang Guangliang (L) of Guangzhou during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Yang Yiming (R) of Cangzhou Mighty Lions celebrates his goal with coaches during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Guangzhou and Cangzhou Mighty Lions in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- England women's Euro victory prompts bid to attract women, girls to take up football
- England beat Germany after extra time to win UEFA women's Euro
- Reports: Wu Lei set for return to China
- China's women draw with Japan in East Asian Football Championship
- 2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship women's match: China vs. Japan
- China draws with Japan in East Asian Football Championship
- China draw with S. Korea in women's East Asian Football Championship
- China overcautious in attack against South Korea, says Chinese striker
- Highlights of 2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship women's match: China vs. Chinese Taipei
- Chinese players attend training session prior to 2022 EAFF E-1 Championship
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.