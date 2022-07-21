Highlights of 2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship women's match: China vs. Chinese Taipei

Xinhua) 09:06, July 21, 2022

Wu Chengshu (L) of China vies with Lin Ya Han of Chinese Taipei during the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and Chinese Taipei at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Xiao Yuyi (R) of China shoots during the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and Chinese Taipei at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Tang Jiali (1st R) of China shoots during the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and Chinese Taipei at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Fans of China cheer after the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and Chinese Taipei at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lou Jiahui (2nd R) of China shoots during the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and Chinese Taipei at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

