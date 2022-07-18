Chinese women team urged to play without pressure at East Asian Cup

Xinhua) 09:52, July 18, 2022

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's national women's football team head coach Shui Qingxia has urged her players not to put themselves under pressure at the upcoming East Asian Cup.

Shui admitted that the Chinese fans are pinning high hopes on her side after their Asian Cup triumph in February.

"But I told my players not to feel any pressure from that. If some problems arise in their games, it is me, the head coach, who should face the consequences," Shui said.

"I think the players should treat the East Asian Cup as normal games. The Asian Cup title is already history, they have to start from zero now," she added.

The team is heading for Japan on a chartered flight on Sunday for the East Asian Cup tournament, which will be held between July 19 and 29.

