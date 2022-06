We Are China

CSL match: Changchun Yatai vs. Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:37, June 30, 2022

Coach Jordi Vinyals (C) of Zhejiang talks to referee during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dino Ndlovu (L) of Changchun Yatai helps Sun Zheng'ao (bottom) of Zhejiang during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dino Ndlovu (R) of Changchun Yatai shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cheng Jin (L) of Zhejiang vies with Tan Long of Changchun Yatai during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Franko Andrijasevic (L) of Zhejiang celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dong Yu (R) of Zhejiang vies with Erik Nascimento Lima of Changchun Yatai during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Goalkeeper Zhao Bo (rear) of Zhejiang makes a save during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dong Honglin (R) of Changchun Yatai vies with Gao Di of Zhejiang during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Franko Andrijasevic (R) of Zhejiang vies with Zhang Yufeng of Changchun Yatai during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Serginho of Changchun Yatai competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dino Ndlovu (L) of Changchun Yatai competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Franko Andrijasevic (R) of Zhejiang vies with Jores Okore of Changchun Yatai during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dino Ndlovu (R) of Changchun Yatai scores a goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Zhejiang in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

