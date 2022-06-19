Nanjing City defeats Beijing IT in China League One

Xinhua) 13:34, June 19, 2022

NANJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Raphael Messi Bouli's double helped Nanjing City defeat Beijing IT 2-0 on Saturday in matchday three of the 2022 League One, China's second-tier football league.

Raphael recaptured the form of his first season at the club, as Nanjing could have taken the lead through the 30-year-old Cameroonian striker's low shot in the 32nd minute, but his glancing effort drifted just wide.

However, Nanjing did not have to wait much longer for their breakthrough, as Raphael unleashed a fierce drive after connecting with a corner in the 46th minute. Nanjing increased their advantage just three minutes later, as Raphael whacked a clever low shot into the net.

Beijing IT had promising opportunities to test Nanjing goalkeeper Huang Zihao from free-kicks, but young striker Wang Minjie's shot narrowly went wide.

In the other two games played in the Nanjing division, Ruan Yang struck the only goal against newly-promoted Qingdao Hainiu to help Kunshan FC secure their first victory of the season, while Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic defeated Jiangxi Beidamen 3-1.

In the Tangshan division, Shijiazhuang Kungfu had a 2-2 draw with Zibo Cuju, Suzhou Dongwu edged Qingdao Qingchundao 2-0, and Nantong Zhiyun beat Guangxi Pingguo Haliao 2-1.

In the Dalian division, Sichuan Jiuniu defeated Shanghai Jiading Huilong 2-0, Beijing BSU drew with Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard 1-1, and Heilongjiang Ice City beat Liaoning Shenyang Urban 3-1.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)