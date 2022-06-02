Finalissima 2022: Italy vs. Argentina

Xinhua) 10:05, June 02, 2022

Lionel Messi (C, front) of Argentina celebrates with the trophy with his teammates after winning the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lionel Messi (2nd L) of Argentina vies with Jorginho (2nd R) of Italy during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lautaro Martinez (Front) of Argentina controls the ball during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Players of Argentina celebrates a goal during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Javier Zanetti, former player of Argentina holds the trophy prior to the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Angel Di Maria of Argentina celebrates his goal during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Nicolas Tagliafico (R) of Argentina vies with Federico Bernardeschi of Italy during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lautaro Martinez (1st R) of Argentina celebrate his goal during the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after winning the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lionel Messi (Top) of Argentina is thrown into the air by his teammates as they celebrate victory after the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Lionel Messi (2nd L, front) of Argentina celebrates with the trophy with his teammates after winning the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

Players of Argentina pose for photo during the awarding ceremony of the Finalissima 2022 match between Italy and Argentina in London, Britain, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)