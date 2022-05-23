Highlights of English Premier League matches

Xinhua) 10:04, May 23, 2022

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Front) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Naby Keita (R) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Joel Matip (L, front) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan (R, front) during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and his family are seen on the pitch after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (Front) gets past two Wolverhampton Wanderers players during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, on May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

A broken goalpost is seen as Manchester City supporters celebrate after Manchester City winning the Premier League by beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Kyle Walker (L) and Jack Grealish of Manchester City hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa (L) tackles Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Jack Grealish (L) and Joao Cancelo of Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Premier League after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Fernandinho (C) of Manchester City lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Premier League with his teammates after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Bernardo Silva (L) of Manchester City turns from Emi Buendia of Aston Villa during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Fernandinho (C) of Manchester City lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Premier League with his teammates after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Joao Cancelo (L) of Manchester City is challenged by Emi Buendia of Aston Villa during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

Fernandinho (C) of Manchester City lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Premier League with his teammates after beating Aston Villa during their English Premier League match in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)