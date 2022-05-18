English Premier League: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Xinhua) 10:53, May 18, 2022

Southampton's Nathan Redmond celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (C) controls the ball during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (L) shoots during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Southampton's goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (Top) is beaten as Liverpool score the winning second goal during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (L) celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino (R) challenges Southampton's Mohammed Salisu during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton, Britain, on May 17, 2022. (Xinhua)

