UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Xinhua) 11:22, May 05, 2022

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (R) vies with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match between Real Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

