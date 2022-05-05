Home>>
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
(Xinhua) 11:22, May 05, 2022
Real Madrid's Luka Modric (R) vies with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match between Real Madrid of Spain and Manchester City of England in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
