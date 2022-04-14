China football head coach Li Xiaopeng likely to resign, reports Chinese media

Xinhua) 09:23, April 14, 2022

Head coach Li Xiaopeng of China looks on during the Group B match between China and Saudi Arabia of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Li Xiaopeng is reported likely to resign as China's national team coach.

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Li Xiaopeng is likely to resign as head coach of China's national football team following his side's dismal FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

China, whose failed World Cup qualification campaign culminated in a 2-0 loss to Oman on March 29, drew once and lost three times under Li, who took over from previous incumbent Li Tie in December.

When Li Xiaopeng took the reins with the national team, he treated the final four World Cup qualifiers as a test in which he failed, according to a report in the Guangzhou-based Soccer News.

"With circumstances conspiring against him, in all likelihood he will tender his resignation," the report said.

Following China's loss to Oman in March, when asked by the media if he had the confidence to transform his team which he accused of being resigned to defeats, Li was evasive in his reply, before conceding that it would be difficult.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)