La Liga match: RCD Espanyol vs. RC Celta

Xinhua) 10:01, April 11, 2022

Espanyol's Wu Lei celebrates his goal during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Raul de Tomas reacts during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei celebrates his goal during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Javi Puado (top) heads the ball during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei (R) celebrates his goal with teammates during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei (R) celebrates victory with Sergi Darder after a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei celebrates his goal during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Adrian Embarba (L) vies with Celta's Franco Cervi during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei celebrates his goal during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei (L) competes during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei (L) competes during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Espanyol's Wu Lei (L) vies with Celta's Javi Galan during a La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and RC Celta in Cornella, Spain, April 10, 2022. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

