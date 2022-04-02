Final draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Xinhua) 08:53, April 02, 2022

DOHA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Final Draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar was held here on Friday.

Following are the results with seeds in the first spot in each group:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands;

Group B: England, Iran, the United States, European Playoff winner (Wales/Scotland/Ukraine);

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland;

Group D: France, Intercontinental Playoff Winner (Australia/the UAE/Peru), Denmark, Tunisia;

Group E: Spain, Intercontinental Playoff Winner (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany, Japan;

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia;

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon;

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

