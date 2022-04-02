Home>>
Final draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
(Xinhua) 08:53, April 02, 2022
DOHA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Final Draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar was held here on Friday.
Following are the results with seeds in the first spot in each group:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands;
Group B: England, Iran, the United States, European Playoff winner (Wales/Scotland/Ukraine);
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland;
Group D: France, Intercontinental Playoff Winner (Australia/the UAE/Peru), Denmark, Tunisia;
Group E: Spain, Intercontinental Playoff Winner (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany, Japan;
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia;
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon;
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
