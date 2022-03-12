Brazil seeking confirmation of replay with Argentina

Xinhua) 10:05, March 12, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Brazil national team coordinator Juninho Paulista asked FIFA on Friday to quickly decide when and where the team's suspended World Cup qualifier against Argentina will be replayed.

The match in Sao Paulo last September was halted shortly after kickoff when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to object to the participation of four Argentina players for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols.

FIFA has since indicated the game will be rescheduled, without providing details.

Juninho said uncertainty about the fixture could negatively impact the team's preparations for the World Cup later this year.

"We hope to have a resolution soon because, yes, it makes our planning difficult," the former Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough midfielder told reporters.

According to Juninho, Brazil and Argentina already have an agreement to play a friendly before the World Cup.

"It is our preference that there is only one game, so that the friendly is combined with the qualifier. But that hasn't been defined yet," he added.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

