AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round announces draw

Xinhua) 09:15, February 25, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- With a draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, six groups were decided for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers final round.

Among the 24 teams, the six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts China, Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the finals.

Kuwait, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, India, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan will host the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers final round groups are as follows (H as host):

Group A: Jordan, Kuwait (H), Indonesia, Nepal

Group B: Palestine, Philippines, Yemen, Mongolia (H)

Group C: Uzbekistan (H), Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka

Group D: India (H), Hong Kong, China; Afghanistan, Cambodia

Group E: Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Malaysia (H), Bangladesh

Group F: Kyrgyzstan (H), Tajikistan, Myanmar, Singapore

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round will be held across three matchdays on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, in six centralised venues. The main tournament will kick off on June 16, 2023 in China.

