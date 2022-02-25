AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round announces draw
BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- With a draw held virtually in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, six groups were decided for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers final round.
Among the 24 teams, the six group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts China, Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the finals.
Kuwait, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, India, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan will host the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers final round groups are as follows (H as host):
Group A: Jordan, Kuwait (H), Indonesia, Nepal
Group B: Palestine, Philippines, Yemen, Mongolia (H)
Group C: Uzbekistan (H), Thailand, Maldives, Sri Lanka
Group D: India (H), Hong Kong, China; Afghanistan, Cambodia
Group E: Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Malaysia (H), Bangladesh
Group F: Kyrgyzstan (H), Tajikistan, Myanmar, Singapore
The AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers final round will be held across three matchdays on June 8, 11 and 14, 2022, in six centralised venues. The main tournament will kick off on June 16, 2023 in China.
