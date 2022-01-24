China thrashes Iran in Women's Asian Cup

Wang Shuang (R) of China vies with Melika Mohammadi of Iran during the Group A football match at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Football Arena Mumbai, India, Jan. 23, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China won over Iran 7-0 for its second straight victory at the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup in India's south-western state of Maharashtra on Sunday.

Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan each scored two goals and Xiao Yuyi and Jiali Tang scored one apiece, with Iran's Fatemeh Adeli conceding an own goal.

China dominated the game from the start, and finished with over 80 percent of possession.

China now sits top of Group A with six points, followed by India and Iran with one point each.

Host India faces Chinese Taipei in the group's second match later Sunday.

