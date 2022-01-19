Home>>
Pupils enjoy their winter vacation across China
(Xinhua) 08:15, January 19, 2022
Pupils play football during winter vacation in Renhuai City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo by Chen Yong/Xinhua)
Photos
