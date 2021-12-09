Faultless Bayern ease past Barcelona in UEFA Champions League

Leroy Sane (3rd R, up) of Bayern Munich celebrates his scoring with teammates during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

BERLIN, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Bayern Munich march into the round of last 16 following a perfect group stage as goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala against Barcelona ensured the sixth win in as many games in Group E on Wednesday.

Barcelona started highly motivated on the road and pressed the German giants into defending in the opening stages but although the visitors from Spain dominated possession, they didn't pose danger to Bayern's well-positioned defense.

The "Bavarians" needed 28 minutes to gain a foothold into the match and took over as Muller's cross into the box found Lewandowski, who forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen to make a safe.

The hosts then opened the scoring with their next chance as Lewandowski shrugged off Gerard Pique before sending a cross into the box where Muller nodded home the opener in the 34th minute.

Barca showed a sign of life three minutes later when Ousmane Dembele rattled the side netting from a promising position.

Ruthless Bayern staged a better figure in front of the target though as Sane unleashed a hammer from 25 meters to shock ter Stegen with the 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Julian Nagelsmann's men continued on the front foot following the restart as Sane missed the chance to triple the lead from very close range three minutes into the second half.

The second goal took the wind out of Barcelona's sails. The "Blaugrana" controlled possession but couldn't do any damage whereas Bayern made it three at the hour mark when Alphonso Davies's square pass allowed substitute Musiala to put the result beyond doubt from close range.

Barcelona needed a win to book the next round, but the uninspired visitors never looked dangerous enough to turn things around against relentless Bayern.

With the result, Bayern Munich conclude Group E with a perfect record and ease into the last 16 meanwhile Barcelona crashed out in the group stage for the first time since 2000.

Thomas Mueller (1st R) of Bayern Munich celebrates his scoring with teammates during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich passes the ball during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Leroy Sane (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Nico Gonzalez of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Nico Gonzalez (C) of Barcelona breaks through the defense from Corentin Tolisso (L) and Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich passes the ball during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Gerard Pique of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Jamal Musiala (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Gerard Pique of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Kingsley Coman (up) of Bayern Munich vies with Clement Lenglet of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Alphonso Davies (up) of Bayern Munich vies with Gavi of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Leroy Sane (C, up) of Bayern Munich celebrates his scoring with teammates Corentin Tolisso (L, up) and Alphonso Davies (R, up) during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Jamal Musiala (L) of Bayern Munich breaks through the defense of Barcelona during a UEFA Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain in Munich, Gremany, on Dec. 8, 2021. Bayern Munich won 3-0. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

