FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match: Qatar vs. Bahrain

Xinhua) 16:31, December 01, 2021

Assim Madibo (L) of Qatar vies with Mahdi Alhumaidan of Bahrain during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match between Qatar and Bahrain in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

