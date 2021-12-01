Home>>
FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match: Qatar vs. Bahrain
(Xinhua) 16:31, December 01, 2021
Assim Madibo (L) of Qatar vies with Mahdi Alhumaidan of Bahrain during the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match between Qatar and Bahrain in Al Khor, Qatar, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
