Serie A football match: FC Juventus vs. Spezia

Xinhua) 10:03, March 07, 2022

FC Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates his goal during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt (L) vies with Spezia's Rey Manaj during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (C) vies with Spezia's Dimitrios Nikolaou (L) and Martin Erlic during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Alvaro Morata (1st L) celebrates his goal with teammates during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Juan Cuadrado (R) vies with Spezia's Arkadiusz Reca during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

FC Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (L) vies with Spezia's Martin Erlic during a Serie A football match between FC Juventus and Spezia in Turin, Italy, on March 6, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

