English Premier League: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Xinhua) 10:25, February 25, 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez (L) vies for the ball during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan gestures during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates after the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (L) challenges Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (L) celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (R) gets away from Wolverhampton Wanderers' captain Conor Coady during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

