Portugal's football team players attend training session

Xinhua) 10:10, March 23, 2022

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (3rd L) attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's defender Joao Cancelo (C) attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (1st R) attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's football team players attend a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, Portugal, on March 22, 2022, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying football match against Turkey. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

