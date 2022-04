We Are China

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends training session

Xinhua) 16:25, April 07, 2022

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (L) talks to her physical therapist during a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (C) attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (L) attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (front) attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (L) attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang reacts after a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang (R) attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chinese female football player Wang Shuang attends a training session in Wuhan of central China's Hubei Province, on April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

