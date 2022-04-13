Highlights of UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg matches
Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich controls the ball during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Leroy Sane (top) of Bayern Munich vies for header with Pervis Estupinan of Villarreal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Leon Goretzka (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Etienne Capoue of Villarreal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Kingsley Coman (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Juan Foyth of Villarreal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Leon Goretzka (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Pervis Estupinan of Villarreal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich reacts after a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Benjamin Pavard (L) of Bayern Munich tries to shoot during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Kingsley Coman (R) of Bayern Munich breaks through the defense from Juan Foyth of Villarreal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Head coach Unai Emery of Villarreal reacts during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich controls the ball during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Villarreal CF of Spain in Munich, Germany, April 12, 2022. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Antonio Rudiger (top, L) of Chelsea scores during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Mason Mount (R) of Chelsea celebrates his goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Casemiro (R) of Real Madrid vies with Kai Havertz of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Marcelo of Real Madrid celebrates the victory after a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Cesar Azpilicueta (2nd R) of Chelsea receives a yellow card on the bench during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
David Alaba (R) of Real Madrid vies with Kai Havertz of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
David Alaba (bottom) of Real Madrid vies with Kai Havertz of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Casemiro (L) of Real Madrid vies with Mason Mount of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Toni Kroos (L) of Real Madrid vies with N'Golo Kante of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Timo Werner of Chelsea reacts before a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Eduardo Camavinga (R) of Real Madrid vies with Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Players of Real Madrid celebrate the victory after a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Rodrygo (R) of Real Madrid scores during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Federico Valverde (L) of Real Madrid vies with Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Rodrygo (top) of Real Madrid celebrates his goal with Karim Benzema during a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Real Madrid of Spain and Chelsea FC of England at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
