Serie A football match: Sassuolo vs. FC Juventus
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (front L) controls the ball during a Serie A football match between Sassuolo and FC Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci (front) vies with Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca during their Serie A football match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Paulo Dybala (2nd R) shoots and scores during a Serie A football match between Sassuolo and FC Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Denis Zakaria (R) vies with Sassuolo's Hamed Junior Traore during their Serie A football match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi (R) vies with Sassuolo's Maxime Lopez during their Serie A football match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (L) vies with Sassuolo's Kaan Ayhan during their Serie A football match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (back) vies with Sassuolo's Kaan Ayhan during their Serie A football match in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' Moise Kean (R) shoots and scores during a Serie A football match between Sassuolo and FC Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
Juventus' players celebrate a goal by Moise Kean during a Serie A football match between Sassuolo and FC Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on April 25, 2022. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)
