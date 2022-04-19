Guangzhou, Shandong Taishan thrashed by Japanese clubs in AFC Champions League

Xinhua) 14:19, April 19, 2022

Peng Jiahao (R) of Guangzhou FC vies with Igarashi Taiyo of Kawasaki Frontales during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

BANGKOK, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou FC and Shandong Taishan FC were both given resounding defeats on Monday in their second matches of the AFC Champions League group stage against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and Urawa Red Diamonds respectively.

Both Chinese teams fielded second-string as clubs are prepare the domestic Chinese Super League whose opening date is yet to be decided.

Kawasaki made 10 changes to their starting line-up from their opening 1-1 draw with Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea in Group I, but it took just seven minutes for the J-League champions to open their account, when Kei Chinen headed home from a corner.

Guangzhou's defenders could barely keep up with their opponents and Kawasaki were already leading 4-0 after Yu Kobayashi buried his own missed penalty in the 21st minute. The score was 5-0 at half-time. Kawasaki went on to score three more goals in the second half to end the one-sided match 8-0.

In Group F, Shandong Taishan held Urawa Red Diamonds until the 26th minute when Takahiro Akimoto broke the deadlock with repeated attempts inside the box. Akimoto then soon won a penalty, which was converted by Alexander Scholz to give the reigning Emperor's Cup champions a 2-0 lead.

Urawa kept their dominance into the second half. Two goals by substitute Alex Schalk, including a free-kick from distance, extended the lead to 4-0. A long-range strike in stoppage time confirmed a 5-0 victory for the Japanese side.

Tanabe Shuto (C) of Kawasaki Frontales controls the ball during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Peng Jiahao (C) of Guangzhou FC vies with Kobayashi Yu (L) of Kawasaki Frontales during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Fan Ruiwei (L) of Guangzhou FC vies with Miyagi Ten of Kawasaki Frontale during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Fan Ruiwei (L) of Guangzhou FC competes during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Guo Shuai (C) of Guangzhou FC competes during the AFC Champions League 2022 Group I match between Guangzhou FC of China and Kawasaki Frontale of Japan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, April 18, 2022. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

