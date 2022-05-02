Zheng Zhi leaves Guangzhou FC after almost 12 years

Xinhua) 16:04, May 02, 2022

BEIJING May 2 (Xinhua) -- Zheng Zhi is noticeably absent from the team list Guangzhou FC unveiled on Monday for the new season of the Chinese Super League.

The 41-year-old reportedly chose not to stay on after his contract with the financially stricken Guangzhou side expired at the end of last year.

The next destination of the former Charlton midfielder remains unknown.

Zheng joined the Guangzhou club, then known as Guangzhou Evergrande, in late June 2010.

He won the Chinese Super League title eight times and the Asian Champions League trophy twice with the Guangzhou side.

The kickoff date of the 2022 Chinese Super League campaign remains undecided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

