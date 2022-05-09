Li Ke included in Beijing Guoan team list for new CSL season

Xinhua) 14:09, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Li Ke appeared on the Beijing Guoan team list unveiled on Sunday for the 2022 Chinese Super League campaign amid worries about his fitness.

The fitness level of the naturalized player, also known as Nico Yennaris, has been a concern for Chinese media and Beijing Guoan supporters as he has been out of action since late November when he received an ankle operation in England.

Li Ming, general manager of the Beijing club, said in early April that Beijing Guoan already had a well-equipped squad and he was not sure if Li could be included in the team list for the first half of this season's Chinese Super League campaign.

"I cannot guarantee he will be on the list for the first half of the season," he then said.

The Beijing side has been greatly reinforced after the arrival of Nigerian striker Samuel Adegbenro, Croatian forward Marko Dabro, South Korean defender Kang Sang-Woo and Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Samir Memisevic.

The kickoff date of the 2022 Chinese Super League season remains undecided due to the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

