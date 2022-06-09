We Are China

Highlights of Chinese Football Association Super League

Xinhua) 08:38, June 09, 2022

Referee communicates with players of both sides during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Felipe de Sousa Silva (C) of Chengdu Rongcheng competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhang Yuning (Top) of Beijing Guoan heads the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kang Sang-woo (L) of Beijing Guoan competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Gang (Top R) of Beijing Guoan tries to head the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Samir Memisevic (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan vies with Kim Min-woo of Chengdu Rongcheng during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Samir Memisevic (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan celebrates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liang Shaowen (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan vies with Romulo of Chengdu Rongcheng during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wu Chengru (Bottom) of Guangzhou City falls down during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Yan Xiangchuang (L) of Dalian Pro celebrates scoring with his teammate during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Huang Zhengyu (L) of Guangzhou City heads the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Dong Yanfeng (L) of Dalian Pro vies with Wu Chengru of Guangzhou City during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Dong Yanfeng (L) of Dalian Pro passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Tong Lei (R) of Dalian Pro vies with Jin Bo of Guangzhou City to head the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Zhang Gong of Guangzhou City shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Wang Tengda (L) of Dalian Pro vies with Yi Teng of Guangzhou City during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)