Highlights of Chinese Football Association Super League
Referee communicates with players of both sides during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Felipe de Sousa Silva (C) of Chengdu Rongcheng competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Zhang Yuning (Top) of Beijing Guoan heads the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Kang Sang-woo (L) of Beijing Guoan competes during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Wang Gang (Top R) of Beijing Guoan tries to head the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Samir Memisevic (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan vies with Kim Min-woo of Chengdu Rongcheng during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Samir Memisevic (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan celebrates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Liang Shaowen (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan vies with Romulo of Chengdu Rongcheng during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Wu Chengru (Bottom) of Guangzhou City falls down during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Yan Xiangchuang (L) of Dalian Pro celebrates scoring with his teammate during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Huang Zhengyu (L) of Guangzhou City heads the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Dong Yanfeng (L) of Dalian Pro vies with Wu Chengru of Guangzhou City during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Dong Yanfeng (L) of Dalian Pro passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Tong Lei (R) of Dalian Pro vies with Jin Bo of Guangzhou City to head the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Zhang Gong of Guangzhou City shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Wang Tengda (L) of Dalian Pro vies with Yi Teng of Guangzhou City during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Dalian Pro and Guangzhou City in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Super League: Zhejiang FC vs. Changchun Yatai FC
- China striker Wang Shuang elected deputy president of Hubei Football Association
- UEFA Nations League football match: Portugal vs. Switzerland
- Cangzhou Mighty Lions defeats Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League
- Finalissima 2022: Italy vs. Argentina
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.