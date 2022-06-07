China striker Wang Shuang elected deputy president of Hubei Football Association

Xinhua) 08:46, June 07, 2022

WUHAN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China women's football star Wang Shuang was elected deputy president of the Hubei Football Association on Monday.

Shui Bing, director of Hubei's Administration of Sport, was voted president of the association. Meanwhile, together with Wang, eight people including Xia Qing, director of the Football Management Center affiliated to the administration, and Tian Xudong, chairman of Chinese Super League side Wuhan Changjiang FC, were elected deputy presidents.

This is the first time that the Hubei Football Association has chosen an active footballer as its vice president.

"As Wang is still an active player, she will not be in charge of the specific work of the association," said Xia. "She is expected to play a leading role in encouraging teenagers in Hubei and even those across the country to pursue their dreams on the football field."

Also elected at the meeting were 35 members of the association's executive council. They are not only professional players and coaches, but also representatives from education administration, sports schools and different walks of life who support the development of football.

Hubei has a strong football culture in China. Wuhan, the provincial capital, is the only city in China besides Shanghai to have three top-tier men's and women's football teams. There are over 5,300 football pitches and more than 11,000 teenagers registered as football players across the province.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)