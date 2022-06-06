Cangzhou Mighty Lions defeats Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League

Jiang Xiangyou (R) of Beijing Guoan vies with Piao Shihao of Cangzhou Mighty Lions during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

MEIZHOU, China, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Cangzhou Mighty Lions began the 2022 Chinese Super League (CSL) season with an impressive 2-1 win over Beijing Guoan here on Sunday.

In the 4th minute, Guoan missed a glorious opener as Nigerian striker Samuel Adegbenro's header from a corner flashed inches wide.

For much of the first half, Guoan struggled to break down a stubborn Cangzhou defense. Crosses were often wasted and key chances were squandered.

The staleness of both teams' play was visible for a period of time due to the summer heat in south China's Guangzhou Province, until the 21-year-old promising striker Bughrahan Skandar lacerated Guoan on the counter-attack, seizing Oscar Maritu's brilliant pass and whacking a clever low shot into the net in the 43rd minute.

The chances of a comeback by Guoan were greatly reduced, after Zhang Chengdong felled Maritu and earned a red card five minutes into the second half.

The referee awarded Cangzhou a penalty kick in the 75th minute for a dangerous tackle by Adegbenro on Piao Shihao. Oscar tucked it into the corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Cangzhou's midfielder Guo Hao was sent off for a second yellow card in the 87th minute. Although Yu Dabao's strike had given Guoan a glimmer of hope in stoppage time, Guoan failed to earn a point ultimately.

