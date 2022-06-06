UEFA Nations League football match: Portugal vs. Switzerland

Xinhua) 11:08, June 06, 2022

Portugal's Diogo Jota (L) shoots past Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu during the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Joao Cancelo (R) shoots against Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during their UEFA Nations League football match in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's players celebrate a goal by William Carvalho during the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots during the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League football match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Nuno Mendes (R) vies with Switzerland's Djibril Sowof during their UEFA Nations League football match in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Portugal's Diogo Jota (L) vies with Switzerland's Kevin Mbabu during their UEFA Nations League football match in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

