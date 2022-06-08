Chinese Super League: Zhejiang FC vs. Changchun Yatai FC

Xinhua) 13:15, June 08, 2022

Gleidionor Figueiredo Pinto Junior (C) of Changchun Yatai competes against Leung Nok Hang (L) of Zhejiang during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Zhejiang FC and Changchun Yatai FC in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)