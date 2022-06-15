League A of UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Wales

Brennan Johnson (R) of Wales celebrates scoring during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Louis van Gaal, head coach of the Netherlands greets spectators before the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of the Netherlands pose for photos before the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Bruno Martins Indi (L) of the Netherlands vies with Brennan Johnson of Wales during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Matthijs de Ligt (R) of the Netherlands hugs Gareth Bale of Wales after the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Noa Lang of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of the Netherlands celebrate scoring during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Cody Gakpo (1st R) of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Noa Lang of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Jordan Teze (front) of the Netherlands vies with Daniel James of Wales during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of Wales pose for photos before the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Cody Gakpo (R) of the Netherlands vies with Ethan Ampadu of Wales during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sorba Thomas of Wales helps teammate Gareth Bale (L) wear captain's armband during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Matthijs de Ligt (L) of the Netherlands vies with Daniel James of Wales during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Rob Page, head coach of Wales gestures during the football match of Group 4 in League A of the UEFA Nations League between the Netherlands and Wales in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

