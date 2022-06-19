Chinese FA Technical Director Van Puyvelde leaves office
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Sunday that its Technical Director Chris Van Puyvelde will leave his post after friendly negotiations with the Chinese football governing body.
The CFA said Van Puyvelde made the decision due to personal reasons and the Belgian will leave for his home country on Monday.
The 63-year-old signed a four-year deal with the CFA in late 2018, mainly in charge of the technical development, coaching and youth players cultivation of Chinese football.
"We are very thankful for Chris' contributions to the development of the Chinese football during the past three and a half years. Wish 'the friend of Chinese football' all the best in his life and work in the future," read a CFA statement.
The former technical chief of the Belgian Football Association (KBVB) was one of the masterminds behind the Belgian team at the 2018 World Cup Russia, where they finished third.
Photos
Related Stories
- Nanjing City defeats Beijing IT in China League One
- League A of UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Wales
- Highlights of Chinese Football Association Super League
- Chinese Super League: Zhejiang FC vs. Changchun Yatai FC
- China striker Wang Shuang elected deputy president of Hubei Football Association
- UEFA Nations League football match: Portugal vs. Switzerland
- Cangzhou Mighty Lions defeats Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League
- Finalissima 2022: Italy vs. Argentina
- Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba's leaving at end of June
- Chinese Super League to kick off on June 3
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.