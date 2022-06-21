Home>>
CSL match: Chengdu Rongcheng vs. Meizhou Hakka
(Xinhua) 09:23, June 21, 2022
Felipe de Sousa Silva (front R) of Chengdu Rongcheng vies for the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.