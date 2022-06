We Are China

CSL match: Beijing Guoan vs. Shenzhen FC

Xinhua) 10:02, June 22, 2022

Frank Acheampong (1st R) of Shenzhen FC vies with Yu Dabao (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Frank Acheampong (2nd R) of Shenzhen FC vies for the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Shenzhen FC in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Kang Sang-Woo (L) of Beijing Guoan vies with Sun Ke of Shenzhen FC during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Frank Acheampong (R) of Shenzhen FC vies with Liang Shaowen of Beijing Guoan during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Zhang Lu (L), goalkeeper of Shenzhen FC, makes a save during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Shenzhen FC in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Wang Ziming (R) of Beijing Guoan celebrates after scoring during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Shenzhen FC in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Zhang Yuning (C) of Beijing Guoan celebrates after scoring during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Beijing Guoan and Shenzhen FC in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)