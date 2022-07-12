We Are China

Highlights of CSL matches

Xinhua) 09:26, July 12, 2022

Zhong Yihao of Henan SSLM celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Huang Zichang (1st L) of Henan SSLM jumps for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Zhong Yihao (L) of Henan SSLM celebrates a goal with his teammate Adrian Mierzejewski during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Players of Henan SSLM celebrate a goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Henrique Dourado of Henan SSLM reacts during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Dilmurat Mawlanyaz (bottom) of Henan SSLM vies with Rao Weihui of Changchun Yatai during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Erik (2nd L) of Changchun Yatai celebrates a goal with teammates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Changchun Yatai and Henan SSLM in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Yang Liyu (L) of Guangzhou celebrates his goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Yang Liyu (1st R) of Guangzhou scores a goal during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jiang Guangtai (C) of Guangzhou passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhang Junzhe (3rd R) of Hebei FC gets a red card during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wu Shaocong (front) of Guangzhou jumps for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Yao Xuchen (front L) of Hebei FC falls down during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Yang Liyu (3nd L) of Guangzhou celebrates his goal with teammates during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zheng Shengxiong (L) of Guangzhou shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wei Shihao (1st L) of Guangzhou passes the ball during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhang Zili (C) of Guangzhou shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Goalkeeper Liu Shibo (2nd L) of Guangzhou makes a save during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Hebei FC and Guangzhou in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Aleksa Vukanovic (R) of Meizhou Hakka vies for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Xiang Baixu (L) of Chengdu Rongcheng jumps for a header during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Aleksa Vukanovic (R) of Meizhou Hakka shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Nebojsa Kosovic (R) of Meizhou Hakka reacts during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Tim Chow (R) of Chengdu Rongcheng celebrates with his teammate Kim Min-woo after a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Tim Chow (R) of Chengdu Rongcheng celebrates with his teammate Richard Windbichler during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Chengdu Rongcheng and Meizhou Hakka in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Sun Ke (C) of Shenzhen FC shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shenzhen FC and Beijing Guoan in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Yuan Mincheng (L) of Shenzhen FC vies with Wang Ziming of Beijing Guoan during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Sun Ke (L) of Shenzhen FC vies with Yu Dabao of Beijing Guoan during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Samir Memisevic (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan shoots during a 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match between Shenzhen FC and Beijing Guoan in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Samir Memisevic (L) of Beijing Guoan argues with Lin Caimin of Shenzhen FC during their 2022 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

