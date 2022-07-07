Jankovic to lead China at East Asian Football Championship

Xinhua) 11:06, July 07, 2022

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's U23 football team head coach Aleksandar Jankovic will lead the country's campaign to compete in the East Asian Football Championship, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Wednesday.

China's squad for the championship is mainly based on the U23 team. Jankovic also decided to recruit five over-age national players into the roster.

The 2022 East Asian Football Championship will be held in Japan from July 19 to 27. Players will assemble in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao on July 13 and depart for Japan on July 17.

The second phase of the Chinese Super League is scheduled to kick off on August 5. Players competing in the championship may miss one round of match due to quarantine upon returning to China.

