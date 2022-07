2022 EAFF E-1 Football Championship women's match: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 09:19, July 27, 2022

Wang Shuang of China reacts during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shuang (3rd R) of China vies with Nagano Fuka of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shuang (2nd L) of China vies with Nagano Fuka of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wu Chengshu (R) of China competes against Chiba Remina of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Shanshan of China falls over during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Xiao Yuyi (2nd L) of China passes the ball during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match against Japan at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

