China draw with S. Korea in women's East Asian Football Championship

Xinhua) 09:25, July 24, 2022

Wu Chengshu (L) of China passes the ball during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and South Korea at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China drew with South Korea 1-1 in the women's 2022 East Asian Football Championships at the Kashima Soccer Stadium here on Saturday.

In February, China had rallied to beat South Korea 3-2 in AFC Women's Asian Cup final. Before the East Asian Football Championship, some South Korean players said they wanted to take the chance to revenge.

South Korea took the initiative in the match's opening stages, putting China under pressure in the first ten minutes. Choe Yu-ri opened the scoring for South Korea in the 34th minute from inside the box.

By the end of the first half, China had not had any shots on goal.

China's star striker Wang Shuang came off the bench in the 65th minute for her first appearance since she was injured five months ago. In the 76th minute, China's Wang Linlin equalized with a tap in after a piercing pass from Xiao Yuyi.

"The level of the two teams is close in today's game. I think our performance is OK," said China coach Shui Qingxia after the match.

In the tournament's other match on Saturday, Japan defeated Chinese Taipei 4-1.

So far, hosts Japan top the four-team table with two wins, followed by China with 4 points, South Korea on 1 point and Chinese Taipei with no points.

On July 26, China will face Japan in a match that will decide the tournament winner.

Wu Chengshu (L) of China competes with Jang Sel Gi of South Korea during their 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Ji So Yun (L, front) of South Korea heads for the ball against Yao Lingwei of China during their 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gao Chen of China shoots during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and South Korea at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cho So Hyun (C) of South Korea celebrates teammate Choe Yu Ri's goal during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match between China and South Korea at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Lim Seon Joo (L) of South Korea competes with Zhang Linyan of China during their 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship women's match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima City in Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

