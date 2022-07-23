China overcautious in attack against South Korea, says Chinese striker

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China were too cautious in attack during their 3-0 loss to South Korea in the East Asian Football Championship men's tournament, said forward Fang Hao.

China failed to manage a single shot on goal throughout Tuesday's game. Fang put their dismal performance down to the fact that they gave South Korea too much respect.

"We played the game with an idea that they were very strong, so in attack we played too cautiously with too many long passes forward," Fang told Chinese media.

"We did well in defense, especially in the first half," he added.

The striker said China would try to play to their strengths in their forthcoming games against Team Hong Kong and Japan.

"We will not allow the opposition to impose their game upon us," he said.

"Our coach asked us to take more possession in order to create more chances, instead of focusing on defending all the time," he added.

China face Team Hong Kong on Saturday before taking on Japan next Wednesday.

