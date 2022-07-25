China draws with Japan in East Asian Football Championship

Dai Weijun (R, front) of China dribbles during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship men's match between China and Japan at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China drew 0-0 against host Japan thanks to key saves from goalkeeper Han Jiaqi in the East Asian Football Championship men's tournament in Aichi, Japan, on Sunday.

The game started quickly as Wen Jiabao of China had the first shot just seconds into the game and forced a corner.

As Japan then controlled possession and created several chances but was denied by goalkeeper Han, China had only a few fast break chances and couldn't do much with Japan's solid defense.

In the 28th minute, a foul on Ryuta Koike gave Japan a free-kick just outside the box, which led to chaos in the goal area but didn't threaten the Chinese keeper.

China had its best chance with 10 minutes to go when captain Zhu Chenjie's shot around the penalty spot went just over the bar following a corner.

Japan almost broke the deadlock a few minutes later when Takuma Nishimura received a short pass from the touchline, but his shot hit the side netting.

"The most important thing was to take some good conclusions after the first game against South Korea in terms of defense stability and first of all, offensive impact," said China head coach Aleksandar Jankovic.

"After 90 minutes against the very strong team of Japan, we are satisfied," he added.

On July 27, China will face Hong Kong, China, who lost to South Korea 3-0 earlier on Sunday.

Chen Guokang (R) of China passes the ball during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship men's match between China and Japan at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Fang Hao (R) of China vies with Koike Ryuta of Japan during a 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship men's match between China and Japan at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, Japan, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

